VALDOSTA – It was reported on Wednesday, January 9th, that Kerwin Bell would be leaving to take the Offensive Coordinator job at the University of South Florida.

Bell signed a 2-year deal with USF.

Bell led Valdosta State to a National Championship and an overall record of 27-7 with the Blazers.

VSU is looking to hire from within but the top candidates may follow Bell to USF.