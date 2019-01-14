//Georgia Sets Scrimmage Date

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Bulldogs have set the date for their 2019 spring scrimmage.

Georgia will hold their G-Day on Saturday, April 20th.

Admission is free to get in. The time hasn’t been announced but the last few Bulldog scrimmages have been early in the afternoon.

G-Day gives fans a look at the upcoming fall team and for a lot of offered players to get to see how Georgia does things.

Everyone gets to see what kind of excitement the Bulldog fans bring to Athens.

Some names you won’t hear this spring are Mecole Hardman, Isaac Nauta, Elijah Holyfield and Riley Ridley as they made their decision to go to the NFL.

There will be some differences in the coaching staff as Mel Tucker and Jim Chaney won’t be at Georgia. An added coach will be Tight Ends Coach, Todd Hartley.

