//Georgia-Notre Dame Ranked No.1 Non-Conference Game Of 2019

VALDOSTA – After both schools losing in their bowl game, the Georgia-Notre Dame game is the top ranked non-conference game of 2019.

The game between these two schools should be a slobber knocker this year given a couple things. First, the 2017 game in South Bend was a instant classic. Second, a lot of people thought Notre Dame didn’t deserve to go to the College Football Playoff and Georgia players tweeted during the whooping Notre Dame received at the hands of the Clemson Tigers.

A lot will be different this upcoming season. Obviously, both teams don’t have the same players they had two years ago or even this past season. The coaching staff is a little different on both sides; both OC and DC for Georgia are gone and a few background pieces for the Irish are no longer there from 2017.

In the “Way Too Early Top 25 Rankings,” Georgia came out 3rd and Notre Dame came out in 5th.

The game between these two teams should be exciting given 2018. Both teams are looking to make another run for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The game between the Dawgs and the Irish will be on September 21st.

