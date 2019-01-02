//Georgia Doesn’t Have ‘Sweet’ Ending

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Bulldogs came up just short of winning the Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns.

Georgia lost 28-21 against a highly motivated Texas team.

A lot of people were wondering how Georgia would come out against Texas after a close loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game early in December. Needless to say, Texas took advantage of the hurt Dawgs.

The Longhorns simply just played more physical and wanted it more than Georgia.

Georgia’s quarterback, Jake Fromm, had trouble starting the game; missing a couple wide open shots that could’ve changed the whole complexion of the game.

Texas got up early against the Dawgs, 17-0, before Georgia finally got the first touchdown from the Fromm-Herrien connection.

Georgia came roaring back at the end of the game to make it 28-21 but by then, it was too late.

In a post-game interview, Texas quarterback, Sam Ehlinger claims Texas is ‘back.’ It’ll be interesting to see how the Longhorns carry that momentum into the 2019 season.

As for Georgia, that was their third loss on the year and people are now skeptical about Kirby Smart’s coaching ability. Georgia, since Kirby has been head coach, has lost the 2018 National Championship and the 2018 SEC Championship against Alabama and now has lost in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.

Can Smart get it done next season and if he doesn’t, is he on the hot seat? A lot of questions will be answered next season.