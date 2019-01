Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Former Lowndes assistant, Christian Hunnicutt, announced on Wednesday morning that he’ll be stepping down as Grayson’s head coach.

Hunnicutt coached only two years at Grayson with a record of 20-5. They lost to Lowndes in the 2018 AAAAAAA Quarterfinal game, 20-15.

Hunnicutt hasn’t announced or taken a job anywhere else as of right now.

More Info: Hunnicutt Resigns