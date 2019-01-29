//Colquitt County Kicker Makes College Decision

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Colquitt County kicker, Ryan Fitzgerald, has verbally committed to Florida State University.

Colquitt County has been, arguably, the most dominant team in the state since Coach Propst has taken the reigns, but Fitzgerald wanted to make his mark on the program.

Fitzgerald has been a big asset to the team. He’s kicked a 60-yard field goal and seven field goals of more than 50 yards.

Kickers aren’t normally offered or looked at but a lot of colleges were scratching and clawing to get Fitzgerald to play for them.

