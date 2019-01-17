//Coffey Edges Ellis by 1, Wins GAGP Tourney of Champs

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Despite playing two holes in the rain Golf Club of Valdosta member Jack Coffey stayed focused to win the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Tournament of Champions held at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

Jim Ellis of Golf Club Of Cairo started out on fire with a birdie on par 4 #1. Coffey answered with his own birdie on hole #2 par 5.

Ellis posted his second birdie on hole #5 par 3.

On hole #10 par 4 Coffey posted a par while Ellis posted a bogey.

Both players added additional prizes with Coffey having two skins and winning most skins for the year.

Ellis had two skins and won the Michelob Ultra Closest to the pin challenge good to tie fellow golfers Jerome Martin Golf Club of Cairo and Matt Granger Golf Club of Savannah for the year.

Ellis also claimed the Vardon Trophy for low stroke average. Third place had a three-way tie between Ted Lynch and Billy Walden Golf Club Cairo and Mike Harpe Golf Club Of Valdosta.

On the number one HDCP hole Lynch posted a bogey while Harpe and Walden posted double bogies.

On the number two HDCP hole Walden posted a par five to Harpe’s double bogey.

Lynch also had one skin while Harpe posted one as well.

Rounding out the top seven prize winners were Jerome Martin Golf Club of Cairo and John Ungar Golf Club of Valdosta.

The 2019 season started January 10 hosted by Golf Club of Thomasville at Country Oaks Golf Course.

Players interested in playing or becoming a member should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com or johnungar@yahoo.com

The GAGP has teamed with Club Corp Of America for the 2019 GAGP Net Stroke Play Championship June 9-13 in Peach Tree City GA.

Club Corp Courses Planterra Ridge, Flat Creek, Braelin and White Water Creek will host the 72 hole event.

Ten thousand bucks in tournament prizes, daily prizes and drawings as well as a $1,000.00 skins game on the final day. For additional information and entry form contact GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com or johnungar@yahoo.com