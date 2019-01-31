//Cairo Golfer Wins GAGP Michelob Ultra Kickoff Blitz

Share with friends













THOMASVILLE, Ga. – It was a cold day and a cold day for golfers as Jerome Martin of the Golf Club of Cairo was the only golfer to post a plus number in the GAGP Michelob Blitz held at Country Oaks Golf Club in Thomasville.

Louie Chastain of the Golf Club of Cairo finished second 3 back from Martin. Chastain also won the Michelob Ultra Par 3 challenge. John Ungar of the Golf Club of Valdosta finished third follow by Sonny Marshall Golf Club of Cairo and Jack Coffey Golf Club of Valdosta for fourth. Fifth place went to Jim Ellis Golf Club of Cairo and Jeff Freedman Golf Club of Thomasville tying for fifth and Billy Walden Golf Club of Cairo finishing sixth for the final prize pay-out. Sonny Marshall posted 3 skins, Jim Ellis 2 skins and Jeff Freedman 1 skin.

Tired Creek GC in Cairo will host the February blitz on Thursday February 14 with golfers having a chance to win a dozen roses for their spouse. Male golfers 21 years old and older are welcome to play by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.

Entry- fee is $15.00 with a maximum prize payout of $720.00 Maximum Skins payout $288.00 and $72.00 for closest to the pin.

Deadline to enter is February 7, 2019



FEBRUARY UPCOMING EVENTS

TUESDAYS Michelob Ultra Match Play

Wednesdays Michelob Ultra 4-ball

Thursdays Michelob Ultra net stroke play

Fridays Michelob Ultra Stroke Play

Saturdays Michelob Ultra Players Club

Entry-fees must be receive one week prior to event date for all events.

Entry-forms, 2019 schedules, Georgia Golfer Magazine, and Membership packet may be obtained by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com