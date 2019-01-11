//Blazers Surge Past Mississippi College

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After a close first half, the Valdosta State Blazers pulled away and defeated the Mississippi College Choctaws, 95-77.

The Blazers came into this game ranked 14th and with a 12-2 record. They showed why they are a threat this year.

VSU and Mississippi College had a 3-point difference at the half after a 15-2 run from the Choctaws.

The Blazers started the second half on all cylinders, getting the lead over double digits.

VSU had a 11-2 run during the middle of the second half. After that, the Choctaws could never catch up and the Blazers sealed the win with a 95-77 score.

The Blazers will face Delta State tomorrow night, January 12th, at 5 P.M. at Delta State.

