//Amateur Golf Club Starts Competitions in March

VALDOSTA -Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Players Club will start 2019 competitions in March with play days schedule for Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The Players Club is open to male amateur golfers 21 years old and older with 52 events scheduled for each day and played at golf courses in Central Georgia, Southwest Georgia, South Georgia, Southeast Georgia, East Georgia, North East Georgia, North West Georgia, and Atlanta.

Formats will include individual stroke play net and gross, individual modified stableford net and gross, 2-man bestball net and gross. Major events include Players Championship, Players Club Invitational, GAGP Players Championship, Players Club Open and The Open of Georgia

Entry Fees will include golf/cart, range balls and prizes. Payouts will be awarded for 20 percent of overall field, 20 percent of each flight, closest to pin contest, hole in one challenge, and skins game.

Max payouts for player’s pots will be Wednesdays $2,500.00 Thursdays $5,000.00 Fridays $7,500.00 Saturdays $10,000.00 based on full fields. Events will be flighted with tee-assignments by age. Men 21-49, Mid Seniors 50-59 Seniors 60-69 Super Seniors 70-up.

Deadline for March events is Wednesday March 2, 2019. All entries must be paid in advance. Entry-fees will not be accepted at the course or the competition date.

For entry-forms, courses, dates, schedules and additional information contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions ( John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com