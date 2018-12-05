//VLPRA Hosts Junior Winnersville Classic Dec 10

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is holding its second-annual Junior Winnersville Classic! The elementary school version of the area’s biggest football rivalry will happen on Monday, December 10th at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Classic is the All-Star Game for the Authority’s school-based youth football league. The All-Star players from all of VLPRA’s teams will play in three games: a Flag Kindergarten/1st Grade game at 5:30 PM, a tackle 2nd/3rd grade game at 6:45 PM, and a tackle 4th/5th grade game at 7:45 PM. Teams will be divided by Vikings and Wildcats with high school players from VHS and LHS on the sidelines to pump up the big game atmosphere. The VLPRA Youth Cheerleaders who won their end of season competition will be on the sidelines as well, cheering the teams on.

Admission is free and the VLPRA encourages everyone to attend and support the future Wildcat and Viking stars on Monday night at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Anyone who can’t attend in person can watch the game via livestream or listen live on Fox Sports Radio (96.1 FM). The livestream link will be available at vlpra.com.

What: Junior Winnersville Classic All Star Football Games

Who: Open to the public

When: Monday, December 10th; Flag Game at 5:30 PM, 2nd/3rd Game at 6:30 PM,

4th/5th Game at 7:45 PM

Where: Bazemore-Hyder Stadium (1204 Williams Street, Valdosta, GA 31601)

How Much: Free admission