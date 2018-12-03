//Teams Advance To GHSA State Championship

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Semifinal Round of the 2018 GHSA Playoffs had some exciting games and teams finally advance to the State Championship game.

Several South Georgia teams made it to the finals including Irwin County, Clinch County, Bainbridge, Warner Robins and Colquitt County just to name a few.

This has been one of the most exciting and entertaining years of high school football. There have been upsets, big wins, blowouts, tears and joy. It’s all worth it when you finally hoist up the Championship trophy and know there’s nothing better than playing high school football.

State Title Games:

A Private: Athens Academy vs ELCA

A Public: Irwin County vs Clinch County

AA: Heard County vs Rockmart

AAA: Cedar Grove vs Peach County

AAAA: Cartersville vs Blessed Trinity

AAAAA: Bainbridge vs Warner Robins

AAAAAA: Northside-Warner Robins vs Lee County

AAAAAAA: Milton vs Colquitt County

More Info: Playoff Brackets