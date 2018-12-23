//GAGP: Mission Accomplished

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – With 2018 golf season about to end the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions has accomplished all its established goals. Membership increased by 33 percent,12 area golf courses 18 area businesses and 1 charity received support from the GAGP.

The GAGP has gained respect from members, golf professionals and golf clubs as a well-organized and professionally conducted organization.

According to Competitions Director John Ungar it’s been a great year. We would like to thank the golf courses hosting events and for their support by scheduling us for 2019. Special thanks goes to Valdosta golf courses Kinderlou Forest GC and Francis Lake GC management staffs and golf professionals for their support and selected by GAGP members as Best Golf Course (Kinderlou Forest) and Most Improved Golf Course (Francis Lake).

GAGP members Millard McCord (Golf Club of Crawfordville) Ted Lynch, Jim Ellis ( Golf Club of Cairo) Jeff Freedmen (Golf Club of Thomasville) express their gratitude of a great organization that is friendly, competitive, enjoyable and great camaraderie between members and recommends golfers to join.

The 2018 Tournament Of Champions schedule for December 20 was rained out and has been reschedule for January 3 2019 at Kinderlou GC.

Golfers interested in joining should contact the GAGP at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com. 2 for 1 memberships of $60.00 are being offered through January 31. Open to male and female amateur golfers 21 years old and older. There are no initiation fees, no monthly dues, no food and beverage charges and no year end assessment fees.

Competitions are schedule 7 days a week over 5 regions within the state consisting of 4 majors, 12 monthly associate, interclub competitions GAGP Cup.

Reciprocal Membership to all GAGP Inter Associate Clubs

2018 MICHELOB ULTRA BLITZ AWARD WINNERS

Matt Granger GC of Savannah 2 Time GAGP Points Champion

Most Skins Jack Coffey GC of Valdosta

Closest to Pin Jim Ellis, Jerome Martin GC of Cairo, Matt Granger GC of Savannah.

Tommy Mcnair GC of Cairo Most Birdies

Harry Vardon Award Jim Ellis GC of Cairo

Best GC Kinderlou Forest

Most Improved GC Francis Lake GC