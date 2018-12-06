//Mel Tucker Officially Leaving Georgia

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Mel Tucker, now former Georgia Defensive Coordinator, officially took the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.

Tucker has been side-by-side with Kirby Smart since Smart became the head coach at the University of Georgia. If approved, Tucker will sign a 5-year, $14.75 million contract. He announced he will also not be coaching the Bulldogs defense in the Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns.

Before Georgia, Tucker started out as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1997. In 1999, he became a Defensive Backs Coach for Miami of Ohio. He went a few place for the next few years including LSU and Ohio State. In 2005, he moved to the NFL and became a Defensive Backs Coach for the Cleveland Browns. After the Browns, he coached with the Jacksonville Jaguars for five years before heading to the Chicago Bears coaching staff. He came back to college ball and coached on Nick Saban’s staff for a year before finally ending up at Georgia.

He’s never been a head coach but he’s gained a lot of knowledge from the head coaches he’s been with.

Tucker will start immediately at Colorado.

