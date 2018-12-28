//Key Bulldog Choosing to Sit Out Sugar Bowl

Share with friends













UGA defensive back Deandre Baker, a key piece of Bulldog defense, has decided to sit out the Sugar Bowl this year, according to coach Kirby Smart.

The announcement was made Thursday.

Originally Baker said he would finish the year with his teammates and traveled to New Orleans with the Bulldogs. It’s unclear when he changed his mind about playing.

In his senior season at UGA, Baker won the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. He recorded two interceptions, 40 tackles and broke up 10 passes.