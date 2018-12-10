//GHSA State Football Championships Start Tomorrow

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The 2018 GHSA State Championships start tomorrow at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Due to conflicting schedules, the games weren’t this past Friday and Saturday. Instead, they’ll be played tomorrow, December 11th, and Wednesday, December 12th.

There are some amazing match ups this year including the game that I will definitely be watching: Lee County vs Northside-Warner Robins.

Other local schools will be in Atlanta including Colquitt County, Irwin County, Warner Robins and Bainbridge.

South Georgia schools are trying to bring back the pride to South Georgia. A lot of them had tough roads to get to Atlanta but that’s not stopping them from getting that coveted state title.

If you want to watch the games, they’ll be on http://www.gpb.org/ starting at 10 A.M.

State Championship Games: https://www.ghsa.net/2018-2019-ghsa-class-aaaaa-state-football-championship-bracket