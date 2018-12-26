//Georgia Creeping Closer To The Sugar Bowl

Share with friends













Valdosta – After a heartbreak loss to Alabama, Georgia looks to end the season on a high note and defeat the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

This will be the second straight season that the Bulldogs have faced a Big 12 team in a bowl game. They overcame a huge first-half deficit and defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl last year.

Texas is coming off one of their best seasons in a while. They won the Red-River Rivalry earlier this season and from there, their season took off. They lost a close one to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Cahmpionship but that’s not going to discourage them from wanting to beat a top-tier SEC team in Georgia.

If Texas is going to win, they’re going to have to stop Georgia’s running game with D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield at the helm. The country knows how hard it is to stop that 1-2 tandem.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will be played on New Year’s Day At 8:45 P.M. on ESPN.

