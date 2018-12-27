//Gators Looking To ‘Chomp’ Wolverines

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Florida Gators will play the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday, December 29th, in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

This will be the third time in the last three years that these two teams have met. Michigan defeated Florida in the first year with Harbaugh as Head Coach. They also met in the season opener in 2017 and Michigan pulled away in that match up to take the win.

Florida wants to finish the season on a high note. They finished the regular season 9-3 and hope to make it a double digit.

Michigan, on the other hand, ended the regular season with a shellacking by Ohio State. A lot of people are wondering if they’ll come into the game motivated. The Wolverine defense has a lot of players that are leaving after this year, most notably Chase Winovich, and they definitely want to go undefeated against the SEC team.

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl will be this Saturday, December 29th, on ESPN at noon.

More Info: Peach Bowl Info