//Former Bulldogs Coach Retires From Miami

VALDOSTA – Former Georgia Bulldogs football coach, Mark Richt, retires from the University of Miami after 3 years.

Richt was a long-time coach at Georgia. He coached from 2001-2015. He led the Bulldogs to 2 SEC Championships and 4 BCS Bowl Games.

He had a total record of 145-51 at Georgia.

He then went to Miami for three years and had a record of 26-13. Richt led the Hurricanes to one New Year’s 6 Bowl Game. Richt also played for The “U” from 1978-1982.

Richt is one of the most, if not THE, most respected coaches to coach the game. He’s coached great talent including Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Mathew Stafford, Knowshon Moreno, Aaron Murray, A.J. Green and more.

After the James Eunice incident, Richt made Eunice an honorary member of the Bulldogs and put Eunice’s name in the media guides at the games.

The sport will never forget the impact he had on coaches and players. He was a leader and showed grace and compassion to everyone he came across.

