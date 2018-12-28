//Football Fans Getting Second Christmas

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals will be played tomorrow on December 29th on ESPN.

Football fans can rejoice because the College Football Playoff Semifinal games are here. It’s our second Christmas.

In the first game, Clemson will face Notre Dame. It will be in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Everyone thinks that Clemson will blow Notre Dame out of the water but don’t underestimate a disrespected team. They have more to prove than anyone. Clemson has a freshman quarterback from Cartersville, Georgia, Trevor Lawrence. He has led them to an undefeated season after Kelly Bryant was benched.

Notre Dame will be led by quarterback, Ian Book. Notre Dame has quieted a lot of doubters but they got one more team in front of them before the National Championship. Can they defeat Clemson? Find out tomorrow on December 29th at 4 P.M. on ESPN.

After the first semifinal game, the Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray, and the Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object.

Obviously, on paper, Alabama is the favorite to win. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama’s quarterback, has lit up every defense he’s played this year and doesn’t intend on slowing down now. He wants to prove that he should’ve won the Heisman Trophy.

The last time Oklahoma and Alabama met was in the 2014 Sugar Bowl where Oklahoma won the game, 45-31. Obviously, these are two different teams since then but you know Alabama is going to come out guns-a-blazing.

These two powerhouses will play at 8 P.M. on December 29th on ESPN right after Clemson and Notre Dame face off.