//Early Signing Day Starts Today For College Football

VALDOSTA – Early signees will sign to the college of their choosing today.

According to 24/7 Sports, Alabama and Georgia hold the top two classes. Texas A&M, LSU and Clemson round out the top five with Oregon, surprisingly, right behind them.

Several commits have already committed around the nation this morning and numbers are going to be changing all day.

While a lot of people don’t like early signing day, it does bring a lot of excitement.

