//Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl To Feature Two Great Teams

VALDOSTA – This year’s 2018 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl will be a great match up as the Florida Gators face, once again, the Michigan Wolverines.

This will be the third time in the last three years that these two teams have faced each other. In 2016, Michigan won 41-7 in the Citrus Bowl and in 2017, Michigan won their opening game against Florida, 33-17.

They have definitely created a small rivalry with each other as they always seem to find each other late in the season.

Florida comes into the game with a record of 9-3 with their only losses coming against Kentucky, Georgia and Missouri. They want to end their first season with Dan Mullen as head coach on a high note.

Michigan is coming into the game with a sour taste in their mouth when they lost their last game of the regular season against Ohio State, 62-39. They have only two losses coming at the hands of Notre Dame and Ohio State. I see the Wolverines coming into this game more motivated than ever.

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl will be on Saturday, December 29th, at noon on ESPN.

