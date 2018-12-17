//Blazers Win National Championship

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Blazers defeated the Ferris State Bulldogs, 49-47, to win their 4th title in school history.

This was a back and forth game all the way until the very end. You would not know who was going to win this game until the game was over.

The Bulldogs running game couldn’t be stopped as they gained 270 yards on the ground. If they would’ve stuck with running the quarterback, they probably would’ve won the game.

Ferris State had momentum through the first 3 quarters until the Blazers defense stepped up and got a 2-score lead.

The bulldogs came roaring back and almost tied it up. A failed 2-point conversion by the Bulldogs sealed the National Championship for VSU.

