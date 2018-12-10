//Blazers Are Texas Bound

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University Blazers defeated Notre Dame of Ohio this past Saturday, 30-24, and will travel to McKinney, Texas to play the Ferris State Bulldogs.

Both VSU and Ferris State are coming into the game undefeated. There’s no doubt that this is going to be a great game and possibly a high scoring game. The Blazers are averaging over 52 points a game on offense while Ferris State is averaging over 38 points on offense.

The Blazers are competing for their School’s 4th National Championship with the last one coming in 2012.

The game between these two deserving schools will be on Saturday, December 15th, at 3:05 P.M.

