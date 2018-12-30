//Fitzgerald Named All-American

Share with friends













COLQUITT CO, Ga. – USA Today has announced that Colquitt County kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has been named to the 2018 American Family Insurance All-USA High School Football first team.

According to USA Today, Fitzgerald led the nation in kicking with 133 points. Those points represent Fitzgerald converting all 67 of his extra-point attempts and hitting a state-record 22 field goals. For his career, the Packers’ senior converted 171-of-173 extra-point attempts and kicked a state-record 51 field goals.

This season, he broke the previous state career record of 46 field goals held by Cairo’s Jake Bundrick and the state season record of 20, previously held by Pace Academy’s Samuel Sloman, set in 2015, and Cairo’s Cole Phillips, set in 2016. Fitzgerald kicked seven field goals of 50 yards or longer in his career, including five this season.

His longest was a 60-yard free kick against Archer in 2017. He accounted for 324 points in his career. Shown above is holder Tucker Pitts, who has just taken the snap from Kaleb Spradley.