Local SportsNovember 10, 2018

VSU Blazers Keep Blazing, 44-31

  • VALDOSTA – Tonight the Valdosta State University Blazers won against West Georgia, 44-31 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Fans turned out in full force, tailgating and a few getting rowdy in the stands after the game.

Go Blazers!

 

