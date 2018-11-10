Local SportsNovember 10, 2018 VSU Blazers Keep Blazing, 44-31 Share with friends VALDOSTA – Tonight the Valdosta State University Blazers won against West Georgia, 44-31 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Fans turned out in full force, tailgating and a few getting rowdy in the stands after the game. Go Blazers! TAGS: vsu blazersWest ga Related posts Georgia MBB Rolls Over Savannah…(13) Lady Bulldogs Win Big…Lowndes Vikettes Lead The Way…Georgia Prepares to host Auburn…Guzan, Nagbe Called Up to…Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Has…Valdosta State Football Set For…Lowndes Football To Play In…Atlanta United takes 1-0 Lead…Georgia Clinches SEC East; To…