//VSU Blazers Blaze Another Win

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Tonight the number 5 ranked Valdosta State University Blazers won against number 3 ranked West Georgia, 47-31 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Blazers haven’t seen an undefeated regular season since 2007. Going in 9-0, the Blazers were one game away from a perfect record and a chance to clinch the GSC. Tonight’s game was expected to be tough against the West Georgia Wolves to see who won the conference.

Blazers won 47-31, now at 10-0, and take the number one spot in the Super Regionals. Now they wait to see who they will face in the first round of the national tournament.

Fans turned out in full force, tailgating – and a few getting rowdy in the stands after the game.

Go Blazers!