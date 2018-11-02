//VHS Round 1 Ticket Info

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will host the first round of the 1-6A GHSA football state playoffs on Friday, November 9 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium with an 8:00 p.m. kickoff.

Tickets will be sold Monday, November 5 through Friday, November 9 at the Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 Williams Street . General admission tickets will be $8 each, reserved seats in sections C, D and E will be $10 each and VHS students only can purchase student tickets for $6 each.