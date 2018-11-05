//Valdosta State Football Set For Match-up Of The Season

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Valdosta State Blazers defeated West Florida on Saturday and are now set to meet West Georgia for the battle of the undefeated’s.

VSU had a close game with West Florida but pulled away in the second half thanks to 24 unanswered points. VSU trailed for the first time in a the second half this season

VSU will have to have their best game-plan to defeat West Georgia this Saturday.

The game will be at 7 P.M. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium between Valdosta State and West Georgia. It will be broadcasted on ESPN3 and the Watch ESPN App.

More Info: Valdosta State Football