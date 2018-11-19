//SGAC Devil Dog Season Is Upon Us

While at the Buford Invitational, our SGAC Devil Dogs all placed of 19 teams. Well done guys!!

Well our new rooms are getting renovated. We are still putting in the work!

Share with anyone who you think can benefit from this awesome opportunity during Thanksgiving break. We will be offering open mat for kids of all ages and sizes, experience, girls and boys. Yes, it will be “Free”. YES, “Free” over the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.

Don’t miss an opportunity to train with the National Team Coaches, Champions, and All Americans in our area where we are leading the charge in giving the kids most National exposure and a proven track record of college opportunities. SGAC is the longest standing premier and most successful wrestling club in Valdosta with over 15 years of making champions! Let’s get better over the break and put in the work together.

Conference Championships are right around the corner. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!

See our schedule below.