//SGAC Devil Dog Season Is Upon Us

VALDOSTA – Wrestling season is upon us and the SGAC Devil Dogs were well represented everywhere.
Press Release From SGAC Devil Dogs:
“We are so proud of them!
At Camden Aina Smith Memorial Wrestling Tournament in Kingsland, GA today, Luca Ray placed 1st at 45 and 3rd at 50 today. Kamo Ray placed 4th at 45.
While at the Buford Invitational, our SGAC Devil Dogs all placed of 19 teams. Well done guys!!
Varsity
Jackson Lawson 152# 3rd
Andrew Adams 132# 4th
Nathen Lawson 120# 4th
Dominic DiTomasso 106# 4th
Cameron Jackson 145# 5th
Gareth Cheney 160# 6th
Coston Thigpen 126# 7th
JV
Dom Medina 113# 1st
Matt Fretch 126# 2nd
Andrew Thigpen 132# 5th
Well our new rooms are getting renovated. We are still putting in the work!
Share with anyone who you think can benefit from this awesome opportunity during Thanksgiving break. We will be offering open mat for kids of all ages and sizes, experience, girls and boys. Yes, it will be “Free”. YES, “Free” over the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.
Don’t miss an opportunity to train with the National Team Coaches, Champions, and All Americans in our area where we are leading the charge in giving the kids most National exposure and a proven track record of college opportunities. SGAC is the longest standing premier and most successful wrestling club in Valdosta with over 15 years of making champions! Let’s get better over the break and put in the work together.
Conference Championships are right around the corner. Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
See our schedule below.
K to 5th grade kids will have practice on Monday, Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:00 and Thursday 5:30 to 6:30.
Our big kids will practice Tuesday, 7:00-8:30, Thursday, 6:30-8:30 and Sunday, 2-4 at the “Old Valdosta High School Wrestling Room.””