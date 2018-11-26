//Round 3 High School Football Brought A Lot Of Excitement

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Round 3 of high school football could not have been any more exciting after Lowndes, Colquitt County and Clinch County all advanced to the semifinals.

Round 3 Scores From Last Friday:

Lowndes Vikings at Grayson Rams 9-3 10-2 20 15 Final

Valdosta Wildcats at Dacula Falcons 8-4 10-2 21 56

Final

Clinch Co. Panthers at Mount Zion Eagles 10-1 10-1 35 7 Final

Tift Co. Blue Devils at Archer Tigers 8-4 10-2 10 16 Final/OT

N. Gwinnett Bulldogs at Colquitt Co. Packers 10-2 12-0 0 45 Final

Coffee Trojans at Lanier Longhorns 9-3 9-3 7 27 Final

Fitzgerald Hurricane at Rabun Co. Wildcats 9-3 11-1 28 17 Final

Commerce Tigers at Irwin Co. Indians 10-2 11-0 23 26 Final

Creekview Indians at Lee Co. Trojans 12-0 12-0 14 42 Final

