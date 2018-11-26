//Round 3 High School Football Brought A Lot Of Excitement

Round 3 High School Football Brought A Lot Of Excitement

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Round 3 of high school football could not have been any more exciting after Lowndes, Colquitt County and Clinch County all advanced to the semifinals.

Round 3 Scores From Last Friday:

Lowndes Vikings at Grayson Rams
9-3 10-2
20 15
Final

​​​​​​​​​

Valdosta Wildcats at Dacula Falcons
8-4 10-2
21 56
Final

​​​​​​​​

 
Clinch Co. Panthers at Mount Zion Eagles
10-1 10-1
35 7
Final

​​​​​​

 
Tift Co. Blue Devils at Archer Tigers
8-4 10-2
10 16
Final/OT

​​​​

N. Gwinnett Bulldogs at Colquitt Co. Packers
10-2 12-0
0 45
Final

​​​​​​​

Coffee Trojans at Lanier Longhorns
9-3 9-3
7 27
Final

​​​​​​​

Fitzgerald Hurricane at Rabun Co. Wildcats
9-3 11-1
28 17
Final

​​​​​

 
Commerce Tigers at Irwin Co. Indians
10-2 11-0
23 26
Final

​​​​​​​​

Creekview Indians at Lee Co. Trojans
12-0 12-0
14 42
Final

​​​​​

 
 Northside Eagles at Sequoyah Chiefs
7-5 10-2
30 6
Final
TAGS:

Related posts