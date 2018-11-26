//Round 3 High School Football Brought A Lot Of Excitement

VALDOSTA – Round 3 of high school football could not have been any more exciting after Lowndes, Colquitt County and Clinch County all advanced to the semifinals.
Round 3 Scores From Last Friday:
|Lowndes Vikings
|at
|Grayson Rams
|9-3
|10-2
|20
|15
|Final
|Valdosta Wildcats
|at
|Dacula Falcons
|8-4
|10-2
|21
|56
|Final
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|at
|Mount Zion Eagles
|10-1
|10-1
|35
|7
|Final
|Tift Co. Blue Devils
|at
|Archer Tigers
|8-4
|10-2
|10
|16
|Final/OT
|N. Gwinnett Bulldogs
|at
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|10-2
|12-0
|0
|45
|Final
|Coffee Trojans
|at
|Lanier Longhorns
|9-3
|9-3
|7
|27
|Final
|Fitzgerald Hurricane
|at
|Rabun Co. Wildcats
|9-3
|11-1
|28
|17
|Final
|Commerce Tigers
|at
|Irwin Co. Indians
|10-2
|11-0
|23
|26
|Final
|Creekview Indians
|at
|Lee Co. Trojans
|12-0
|12-0
|14
|42
|Final
|Northside Eagles
|at
|Sequoyah Chiefs
|7-5
|10-2
|30
|6
|Final