//Lowndes Will Send Off The Football Team On Thursday

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High football team will travel to Grayson High School this week but they want everyone to come out and send off the team, properly, on Thanksgiving day.

Press Release From Lowndes Athletic Office:

“With a shutout win over Westlake High the Lowndes Vikings advance to the quarterfinal round of the 2018 state football playoffs. On Friday November 23, the Vikings will travel to Loganville, GA to play the Grayson Rams in the 3rd round.

We know that Thursday is Thanksgiving and we wish everyone a wonderful holiday time. Once again our varsity players and coaches will be rolling out Thursday afternoon and headed to Grayson to prepare for another victory in our march to the Mercedes Benz state championship game.

We are asking all Viking fans to come out after your Thanksgiving dinner for a little Pre-Black Friday special send-off of support for our coaches and team. The busses will leave at 5:30 pm from the home side of the stadium.

Before and immediately after the team leaving the Viking merchandise booth and trailer will be open with our Black Friday specials. For every fan that shows up for the sendoff all merchandise will be discounted 1% off the list price. If 25 fans show up everything will be 25% off. If 50 fans show up everything will be 50% off.

If 100 or more fans show up a select merchandise table will be 100% off – limit one free item per person – and all other merchandise will be ½ off.

There will long sleeve and other items to help you keep warm as you cheer your Vikings on to victory at Grayson high. This is also an opportunity for you to get an early Black Friday jump on your Christmas shopping.

Thank you and Go Vikings!”

Kickoff set for 7:30 pm at Grayson Community Stadium in Loganville, GA. The stadium is located at 50 Hope Hollow Rd, Loganville, GA 30052.

As set by the Georgia High School Association all tickets for this game are $12 each. Everyone except “babies in arms” must have a ticket. Because of the holiday week we were unable to get tickets delivered in time for pre-sales. There will be plenty of visitor side tickets available at the gate on Friday. Tickets go on sale and the gates open at 5:30 pm.