//Lowndes vs Westlake Ticket Info

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes won 55-14 over Cherokee High School this past Friday and will travel to play Westlake High this Friday night.

Press Release From Lowndes Athletic Office:

“With a victory over Cherokee High School, the Vikings advance to the second round of the 2018 state football playoffs. On Friday November 16, 2018 the Vikings travel to Westlake High School in Atlanta GA. Kickoff will be at 7:30 pm. Westlake High is located at 2400 Union Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

As set by the Georgia High School Association all tickets for this game are $10 each. Tickets will be available at the gate and we will let you know if we received information about pre-sale tickets. There will be plenty of tickets available.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!!”