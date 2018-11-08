//Lowndes Vikettes Lead The Way In Region Honors

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High Vikettes had tremendous season and almost a state title to brag about but it couldn’t have been possible without these Vikettes that made Region Honors.

Lowndes had more players to make All-Region than any other school this this year in Region 1.

Coach Stewart Thomas was named coach of the year along with Rylin Hedgecock being named pitcher of the year and Sophie Sumner and Madison May being named Co-Players in Region 1.

Lowndes had five players to make First Team including Rylin Hedgecock, Sophie Sumner, Madison May, Jacie Johns and Tori Hedgecock.

This is Sophie’s fourth time making 1st-Team and Rylin’s third time making 1st-Team. This kind of talent doesn’t go unnoticed as they are both signing to D-1 schools.

Vikettes that made 2nd Team Region were Kayden Dickey and Lexi Metts. Last but not least, Joiner Merritt was named Honorable Mention.

Lowndes is losing a lot of leadership with Sophie Sumner, Rylin Hedgecock, Jacie Johns and Madison May extending their playing career at the next level.

This town and school is extremely proud of the what these girls have accomplished and can’t wait to see what they do next year.