//Lowndes High Vikings Advance to Semifinals

. The site will be determined when Lowndes meets with Milton and GHSA

With a 20-15 victory over the Grayson Rams the Vikings advance to the semi final round of the 2018 state football playoffs. The Vikings will play Milton High School in the semi final round

We will receive our allotment of tickets and they will go on sale Monday night at the Viking Touchdown Club meeting on Monday night. The Touchdown Club meet at The Mill Pizza Buffet in Remerton. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm and he Viking Coach’s Show follows.

As per GHSA rules everyone must have a ticket except “babies in arms” and all seats are $15 for the semi final round.

All Viking fans attending the game are urged to purchase their tickets in advance. The Viking office will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The ticket office will be close on Friday as we travel to the game.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!