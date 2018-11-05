//Lowndes Football To Play In First Round Of Playoffs

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Lowndes lost to Colquitt County Friday but that won’t stop them from making a run for the State Championship.

Press Release From Lowndes Athletic Office:

“The Vikings finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and tied for second in Region 1- 7A. By allowing the least number of region points among tied teams, the Vikings have secured the second region seed for 2018 state football playoffs.

On Friday November 9, 2018 the Vikings enter the playoffs by hosting the Cherokee Warriors from Canton and out of Region 4-7A. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm at the Martin Stadium in Lowndes County. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm.

As set by the Georgia High School Association all tickets for this game are $8 each. Everyone except “babies in arms” must have a ticket. Viking reserve seat season ticket holders may purchase their same seats on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday all remaining tickets will go on sale.

The Viking Ticket Office will be open Monday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm; Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm; Thursday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!!”