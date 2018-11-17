//LHS Vikings Advance to Quarterfinal Round of Playoffs

Share with friends













LOWNDES – With a shutout win over Westlake High the Lowndes Vikings advance to the quarterfinal round of the 2018 state football playoffs. On Friday November 23, the Vikings will travel to Loganville, GA to play the Grayson Rams in the 3rd round. Grayson is 10-2 on the season and Lowndes is 9-3 on the year.

Kickoff is tentatively set for 7:30 pm at Grayson Community Stadium in Loganville, GA. The stadium is located at 50 Hope Hollow Rd, Loganville, GA 30052

As set by the Georgia High School Association all tickets for this game are $12 each. Everyone except “babies in arms” must have a ticket. As soon as information is received concerning pre-sale tickets is received it will be made available to Viking fans.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!!