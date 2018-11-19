//Last Friday’s High School Football Scores

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Last Friday got a little heated with more teams moving on to the third round of the GHSA State Playoffs.

Last Friday’s Scores:

Lowndes Vikings at Westlake Lions 8-3 9-2 24 0 Final

Valdosta Wildcats at Glynn Acad. Terrors 7-4 8-3 35 24

Final

Valwood Valiants at Frederica Knights 9-3 7-3 27 60 Final

Washington Co. Hawks at Brooks Co. Trojans 9-2 9-2 34 30 Final

McEachern Indians at Colquitt Co. Packers 8-3 11-0 21 49 Final

Tift Co. Blue Devils at East Coweta Indians 7-4 4-7 24 17 Final

Charlton Co. Indians at Clinch Co. Panthers 8-3 9-1 14 38 Final

Fitzgerald Hurricane at Swainsboro Tigers 8-3 9-2 27 12 Final

Coffee Trojans at Richmond Hill Wildcats 8-3 5-5 20 7 Final

