//Last Friday’s High School Football Scores

VALDOSTA – Last Friday got a little heated with more teams moving on to the third round of the GHSA State Playoffs.
Last Friday’s Scores:
|Lowndes Vikings
|at
|Westlake Lions
|8-3
|9-2
|24
|0
|Final
|Valdosta Wildcats
|at
|Glynn Acad. Terrors
|7-4
|8-3
|35
|24
|Final
|Valwood Valiants
|at
|Frederica Knights
|9-3
|7-3
|27
|60
|Final
|Washington Co. Hawks
|at
|Brooks Co. Trojans
|9-2
|9-2
|34
|30
|Final
|McEachern Indians
|at
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|8-3
|11-0
|21
|49
|Final
|Tift Co. Blue Devils
|at
|East Coweta Indians
|7-4
|4-7
|24
|17
|Final
|Charlton Co. Indians
|at
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|8-3
|9-1
|14
|38
|Final
|Fitzgerald Hurricane
|at
|Swainsboro Tigers
|8-3
|9-2
|27
|12
|Final
|Coffee Trojans
|at
|Richmond Hill Wildcats
|8-3
|5-5
|20
|7
|Final
|Thomasville Bulldogs
|at
|Dublin Fighting Irish
|7-4
|10-1
|7
|23
|Final