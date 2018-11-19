//Last Friday’s High School Football Scores
Local SportsNovember 19, 2018

Last Friday’s High School Football Scores

VALDOSTA – Last Friday got a little heated with more teams moving on to the third round of the GHSA State Playoffs.

Last Friday’s Scores:

Lowndes Vikings at Westlake Lions
8-3 9-2
24 0
Final

​​​​​​​​​

Valdosta Wildcats at Glynn Acad. Terrors
7-4 8-3
35 24
Final

​​​​​​​​

 
Valwood Valiants at Frederica Knights
9-3 7-3
27 60
Final

​​​​​

 
Washington Co. Hawks at Brooks Co. Trojans
9-2 9-2
34 30
Final

​​​​

 
McEachern Indians at Colquitt Co. Packers
8-3 11-0
21 49
Final

​​​​​​​

Tift Co. Blue Devils at East Coweta Indians
7-4 4-7
24 17
Final

​​​​​​​

Charlton Co. Indians at Clinch Co. Panthers
8-3 9-1
14 38
Final

​​​​​

 
Fitzgerald Hurricane at Swainsboro Tigers
8-3 9-2
27 12
Final

​​​​​​​​

 
Coffee Trojans at Richmond Hill Wildcats
8-3 5-5
20 7
Final

​​​​​

Thomasville Bulldogs at Dublin Fighting Irish
7-4 10-1
7 23
Final

