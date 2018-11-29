//Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Ultra Blitz Dec 12

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (GAGP) final Michelob Ultra Blitz for 2018 will be held Wednesday December 12 at Francis Lake Golf Course. Tournament Director John Ungar is expecting a wild shoot out. David Beals of Thomasville has a 5 point lead over Matt Granger of Savannah followed by monthly Champions and a hungry field of golfers seeking to capture the GAGP Points Championship lead by Jack Coffey, Jim Ellis, Milliard McCord, Jeff Freedman, Billy Walden, Jerome Martin, Sonny Marshall, Louis Chastain, Robert Milberg, Mike Harpe and Ungar. The excitement will continue on December 20 when Kinderlou Forest GC will host the GAGP Tournament of Champions.

Local golfers still have till December 1 to submit their feedback regarding the lack of interest and participation of Valdosta golfers in local and state competitions. The 2019 GAGP 2 for 1 membership drive has been off and running through January 31, 2019. Annual membership is $60.00. There are no monthly dues, food and beverage fees, or year-end fees. The membership is a pay-as-you-play plan with members only paying when they participate in a competition or social functions eliminating paying dues for non-playable dates due to weather or illness. Open to male and female amateur golfers 21 years old and older, and new for 2019 is the addition of 125 Associate clubs within 5 regions in the state. Competitions are played 7 days a week and are organized to allow members a choice of playing for the love of the game or tournament competitions with the GAGP Tour playing on Weekends.

Competitions consist of 4 majors, 12 monthly events per region, Tournament of Champions and GAGP CUP consisting of 125 clubs. Members also receive a reciprocal membership to participate in any competition within the Associate Clubs. Also added are 12 Country Club play dates hosted by country clubs within the five regions of the state.

For additional information, membership packet and schedule, contact the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions at 614-441-3965 or e-mail johnungar@yahoo.com