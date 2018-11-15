//Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Seeking Feedback

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Tournament Director John Ungar is seeking feedback from local golfers regarding lack of participation in local and state golf competitions. In researching local and state tournaments, there has been minimum participation from Valdosta, Golfers. It’s a shame that we have 4 golf courses within 10 minutes of each other and at least 100 members per club and there is not a city or county championship. The GAGP will attempt to conduct a county championship in 2019 conducted on all four golf courses and is asking golfers, local golf professionals and general managers to provide feedback of issues and why there is minimum participation as well as what they expect from a competition to improve player interest and participation.

We are curious if players are seeing articles in the local paper or hearing advertisement on sport talk shows pertaining to local tournaments. Do golfers see flyers solicited to local courses and are they being posted in highly visible areas for golfers to see.

Golfers can express their thoughts and feedback by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions by December 1 at 614-441-3965 or email gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com