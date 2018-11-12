//First Round Playoff Scores

VALDOSTA – The first round of the 2018 GHSA playoffs did not disappoint last week while Valdosta, Lowndes, Colquitt County and Brooks County all advanced to the second round.
1st Round Playoff Scores:
|Lovejoy Wildcats
|at
|Valdosta Wildcats
|6-4
|6-4
|29
|70
|Final
|Cherokee Warriors
|at
|Lowndes Vikings
|5-5
|7-3
|14
|54
|Final
|Valwood Valiants
|at
|Aug. Prep Cavaliers
|8-3
|1-8
|35
|12
|Final
|Screven Co. Gamecocks
|at
|Brooks Co. Trojans
|6-4
|8-2
|0
|47
|Final
|Etowah Eagles
|at
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|4-6
|10-0
|5
|34
|Final
|Tift Co. Blue Devils
|at
|Roswell Hornets
|6-4
|9-1
|42
|7
|Final
|Camden Co. Wildcats
|at
|Walton Raiders
|7-3
|9-1
|20
|40
|Final
|Cook Hornets
|at
|Westside Seminoles
|3-7
|7-3
|18
|32
|Final
|Coffee Trojans
|at
|Stephenson Jaguars
|7-3
|9-1
|45
|17
|Final
|Northside Eagles
|at
|Tucker Tigers
|5-5
|7-3
|43
|21
|Final