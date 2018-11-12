//First Round Playoff Scores

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The first round of the 2018 GHSA playoffs did not disappoint last week while Valdosta, Lowndes, Colquitt County and Brooks County all advanced to the second round.

1st Round Playoff Scores:

Lovejoy Wildcats at Valdosta Wildcats 6-4 6-4 29 70 Final

Cherokee Warriors at Lowndes Vikings 5-5 7-3 14 54

Final

Valwood Valiants at Aug. Prep Cavaliers 8-3 1-8 35 12 Final

Screven Co. Gamecocks at Brooks Co. Trojans 6-4 8-2 0 47 Final

Etowah Eagles at Colquitt Co. Packers 4-6 10-0 5 34 Final

Tift Co. Blue Devils at Roswell Hornets 6-4 9-1 42 7 Final

Camden Co. Wildcats at Walton Raiders 7-3 9-1 20 40 Final

Cook Hornets at Westside Seminoles 3-7 7-3 18 32 Final

Coffee Trojans at Stephenson Jaguars 7-3 9-1 45 17 Final

