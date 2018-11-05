//Atlanta United takes 1-0 Lead in East Semis

Share with friends













THE BRONX — Atlanta United defeated New York City FC 1-0 in Leg One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. Atlanta held NYCFC without a shot on target, the first time NYCFC failed to do so this season, while Eric Remedi scored his first goal with the club to lead Atlanta to the win. It was only the second time NYCFC lost at home this year. The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Official kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced later tonight.

“That’s the way you have to play every game, regular season or the playoffs, it doesn’t matter. That’s the attitude,” head coach Tata Martino said. “In the first half, I think we played some really good football. In the second half New York City had a little bit more of the possession.”

Firmly in control of play in the first half, Atlanta appeared to strike with the opening goal in the 24th minute from Miguel Almirón, but video review determined Almirón was offside on an initial pass. But less than 15 minutes later, Remedi tapped in the opening goal to give Atlanta the lead. Off a corner, Julian Gressel sent a ball into the box that Josef Martinez ripped on goal, forcing Sean Johnson to parry where an unmarked Remedi tapped the ball into an empty net at the far post.

Almirón was subbed off at halftime for Tito Villalba, who had one of Atlanta’s best scoring chances in the second half. Franco Escobar sent a long ball ahead for Josef Martinez in the 55th minute, which led to a two-on-one with Villalba to his side, but Villalba’s shot attempt was blocked by Maxime Chanot. Recently recovering from an injury, Villalba was subbed off in the 86th minute as a precaution.