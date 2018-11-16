//2nd Round Of High School Football Playoffs Begin Tonight

Share with friends













VALDOSTA The 2nd round of the 2018 GHSA State Playoffs begin tonight as top teams in the state prepare to do battle.

After big wins last week, Valdosta, Lowndes, Colquitt County and Tift County all have big time match ups to get past if they have any aspirations of winning the State Championship.

Valdosta defeated Lovejoy last week and will travel to play the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year, Glynn Academy. Whoever wins this game will have to face either Allatoona High School or Dacula High School.

Lowndes ran past Cherokee High School last week and will travel to Westlake High School for tonight’s match up. Westlake knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs in 2016. The winner of this match up will most likely have to travel to the state championship favorite, Grayson Rams, next week.

Colquitt County will host McEachern High School tonight. Colquitt County defeated McEachern earlier this season in the Corky Kell Classic, 41-7. McEachern hopes to turn it around in tonight’s game. The winner of this game will have to face either West Forsyth or North Gwinnett next week.

Tift County, amazingly, dominated a heavy favorite last week, Roswell High School. After that 42-7 win, they hope to ride that momentum in tonight’s game as they face East Coweta. Whoever wins this game will have to face the winner of Archer high School versus Parkview High School.

Other Highly Ranked Match Ups In The State: