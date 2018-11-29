//2018 GHSA State Football Championships Move Dates

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The 2018 GHSA State Championships might get moved to different dates if Atlanta United hosts the MLS Cup Finals on December 8th.

Atlanta United hosts the New York Red Bulls tonight. We’ll know tonight who will play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium next week; either High School football or Atlanta United.

If the State Championship games get moved, it’ll be on the following Tuesday and Wednesday; December 11th and 12th.

Hopefully the State Championships can still be played on December 7th and 8th, just at a different venue.

Before the State Championships were played in Atlanta, the Semifinal was played in Atlanta and the Title Game was played at the higher seeded school.

A lot of people are hoping it goes back to that, but until the Mercedes-Benz stops hosting multiple sports around the same time, there’s always going to be scheduling conflicts.