//(13) Lady Bulldogs Win Big over St. Bonaventure in 2018-19 Season-Opener

ATHENS —The 13th-ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs began their 2018-19 campaign with a commanding 67-40 win over St. Bonaventure Friday evening at home in Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia (1-0) is now 37-9 in season-opening games and has won 13 straight season-openers dating back to the 2006-07 season. Leading the Lady Bulldogs was Caliya Robinson with nine rebounds and 15 points to mark the senior’s 58th double-digit scoring game of her career. Redshirt junior Taja Cole chipped in 10 points and five rebounds while making her 34th straight start. Georgia’s third-leading scorer was redshirt sophomore Jenna Staiti, who put up nine points and three rebounds to cap her first game as a Lady Bulldog. Georgia freshmen Kaila Hubbard, Donnetta Johnson and Caitlin Hose also contributed to Georgia’s score total, with Hubbard scoring six while Johnson and Hose scored three and two points, respectively.

“Overall, [I’m] pleased,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “We got to see a lot of different lineups and matchups. I was not thrilled we gave up 20 points in the fourth quarter. That is something we have to continue to work on. When we sub, we need to make sure we have the same effort on both ends of the floor. Overall, I was happy with their effort and the looks we got offensively.”

The Bonnies notched the game’s first points to open the game, but the Lady Bulldogs answered right back. Junior Stephanie Paul secured Georgia’s first points of the game, making both her free throws after she obtained an offensive rebound and was fouled on a put-back attempt. The Lady Bulldogs began to create separation with three separate runs of at least six points. The first run featured back-to-back jumpers by Cole and a layup in the paint by Paul. Three Georgia players contributed to the Lady Bulldogs’ second six-point run of the first period. Robinson made a tip-in in the paint, while a fast-break layup by sophomore Maya Caldwell and Cole’s two-point jumper made it a 14-6 lead. Lastly, Caldwell found an open Robinson at the top of the key for a 3-point shot, and then Cole and Robinson followed up with two points apiece for a 21-8 advantage.

After ending the first period with a 21-10 lead, Staiti quickly got the Lady Bulldogs going in the second period, scoring a three-point shot and a layup to force a St. Bonaventure timeout. Following the break, the Bonnies scored a basket, however, Caldwell responded with Georgia’s third three-point make of the first half to put Georgia up by 17 midway through the second period. Later, Johnson converted on a fast-break layup at the 1:48 mark and sophomore Gabby Connally scored the last basket of the first half, with a layup to give Georgia a 36-16 lead going into halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs went on an explosive 10-2 run to start the second half, eventually leading to a third period in which Georgia outscored St. Bonaventure 19-4. On the second Georgia basket of the half, Cole stole the ball and passed it to Connally, who quickly dished it to Robinson in the paint to make it a 40-16 game. Concluding the third period, the Lady Bulldogs led by 35 points with a score of 55-20. Early in the fourth, Hubbard scored off a fast break to give Georgia its largest lead of 37 points at 59-22. The Lady Bulldogs maintained their advantage through the rest of the period to seal the season opener.

The Lady Bulldogs return to action this Sunday, Nov. 11, against the Winthrop Eagles. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.