//Week 7 Football Friday Scores

VALDOSTA – There were a lot of games that were closer than some predicted this past Friday night.

Week 7 Scores:

Beaufort Eagles at Valdosta Wildcats 3-2 2-3 20 57 Final

Ware Co. Gators at Lowndes Vikings 4-1 5-1 16 37

Final

Valwood Valiants at Tiftarea Panthers 4-1 4-0 0 34 Final

Berrien Rebels at Cook Hornets 4-1 2-4 30 27 Final

Atkinson Co. Rebels at Clinch Co. Panthers 3-2 4-1 28 48 Final

Turner Co. Rebels at Lanier Co. Bulldogs 3-2 0-5 47 0 Final

BEST Eagles at Brooks Co. Trojans 1-4 3-2 6 38 Final

Alcovy Tigers at Colquitt Co. Packers 2-2 6-0 0 56 Final

Tift Co. Blue Devils at Bainbridge Bearcats 3-2 2-3 31 14 Final

