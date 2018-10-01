//Week 7 Football Friday Scores

VALDOSTA – There were a lot of games that were closer than some predicted this past Friday night.
Week 7 Scores:
|Beaufort Eagles
|at
|Valdosta Wildcats
|3-2
|2-3
|20
|57
|Final
|Ware Co. Gators
|at
|Lowndes Vikings
|4-1
|5-1
|16
|37
|Final
|Valwood Valiants
|at
|Tiftarea Panthers
|4-1
|4-0
|0
|34
|Final
|Berrien Rebels
|at
|Cook Hornets
|4-1
|2-4
|30
|27
|Final
|Atkinson Co. Rebels
|at
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|3-2
|4-1
|28
|48
|Final
|Turner Co. Rebels
|at
|Lanier Co. Bulldogs
|3-2
|0-5
|47
|0
|Final
|BEST Eagles
|at
|Brooks Co. Trojans
|1-4
|3-2
|6
|38
|Final
|Alcovy Tigers
|at
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|2-2
|6-0
|0
|56
|Final
|Tift Co. Blue Devils
|at
|Bainbridge Bearcats
|3-2
|2-3
|31
|14
|Final
|Glynn Red Terrors
|at
|Camden Co. Wildcats
|3-2
|4-1
|3
|7
|Postponed