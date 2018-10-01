//Week 7 Football Friday Scores

Week 7 Football Friday Scores

VALDOSTA – There were a lot of games that were closer than some predicted this past Friday night.

Week 7 Scores:

Beaufort Eagles at Valdosta Wildcats
3-2 2-3
20 57
Final

​​​​​​​

Ware Co. Gators at Lowndes Vikings
4-1 5-1
16 37
Final

​​​​​​​​

 
Valwood Valiants at Tiftarea Panthers
4-1 4-0
0 34
Final

​​​​​

Berrien Rebels at Cook Hornets
4-1 2-4
30 27
Final

​​​

 
Atkinson Co. Rebels at Clinch Co. Panthers
3-2 4-1
28 48
Final

​​​​​​

 
Turner Co. Rebels at Lanier Co. Bulldogs
3-2 0-5
47 0
Final

​​​​​​

BEST Eagles at Brooks Co. Trojans
1-4 3-2
6 38
Final

​​​

Alcovy Tigers at Colquitt Co. Packers
2-2 6-0
0 56
Final

​​​​​

 
Tift Co. Blue Devils at Bainbridge Bearcats
3-2 2-3
31 14
Final

​​​​​

 
Glynn Red Terrors at Camden Co. Wildcats
3-2 4-1
3 7
Postponed
