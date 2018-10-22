//Week 10 High School Football Scores

Week 10 High School Football Scores

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Last Friday was one of the most exciting Friday’s of the season with fireworks going all around Georgia high school football.

Last Friday’s Scores:

Tift Co. Blue Devils at Lowndes Vikings
5-2 6-1
21 17
Final

​​​​​​​​

Valdosta Wildcats at Lee Co. Trojans
5-3 7-0
7 63
Final

​​​​​​​​

 
Valwood Valiants at Loganville Chr. Lions
5-3 2-5
49 21
Final

​​​​​

Thomasville Bulldogs at Berrien Rebels
4-4 5-2
28 13
Final

​​​

Cook Hornets at Monroe Tornadoes
2-5 3-4
34 36
Final

​​​​​​

 
Lanier Co. Bulldogs at Clinch Co. Panthers
0-7 6-1
8 55
Final

​​​​​​​

 
Camden Co. Wildcats at Colquitt Co. Packers
6-1 7-0
9 38
Final

​​​​​

Houston Co. Bears at Coffee Trojans
2-5 6-2
14 41
Final

​​​​​​

Amer.-Sumter Panthers at Cairo Syrupmakers
3-4 5-2
12 39
Final

​​​​​

 
Irwin Co. Indians at Wilcox Co. Patriots
7-0 4-3
48 0
Final
TAGS:

Related posts