//Week 10 High School Football Scores

VALDOSTA – Last Friday was one of the most exciting Friday’s of the season with fireworks going all around Georgia high school football.

Last Friday’s Scores:

Tift Co. Blue Devils at Lowndes Vikings 5-2 6-1 21 17 Final

Valdosta Wildcats at Lee Co. Trojans 5-3 7-0 7 63

Final

Valwood Valiants at Loganville Chr. Lions 5-3 2-5 49 21 Final

Thomasville Bulldogs at Berrien Rebels 4-4 5-2 28 13 Final

Cook Hornets at Monroe Tornadoes 2-5 3-4 34 36 Final

Lanier Co. Bulldogs at Clinch Co. Panthers 0-7 6-1 8 55 Final

Camden Co. Wildcats at Colquitt Co. Packers 6-1 7-0 9 38 Final

Houston Co. Bears at Coffee Trojans 2-5 6-2 14 41 Final

Amer.-Sumter Panthers at Cairo Syrupmakers 3-4 5-2 12 39 Final

