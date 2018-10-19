//Week 10 Games For High School Football

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Week 10 brings some exciting games for Region 1-6A and 1-7A.

Let’s Start off with Region 1-6A. Leading the region is Valdosta and Lee County. Valdosta has won the first two region matchups in 2018; 55-14 over Houston County and 37-22 over Coffee County. Lee County won their region opener at Northside Warner Robins last week, 24-7. They meet up tonight in what could be for the Region 1-6A Championship. This is one of the top games of this week and will not disappoint.

In Region 1-7A, Camden County will travel to Colquitt County. This is shaped up to be a better matchup than what was expected at the beginning of the season. Camden County comes in with a 6-1 record with their only loss coming to Wren High School out of South Carolina. Colquitt County… what can you say about this team that everyone doesn’t already know? They come in undefeated and ranked 8th in the country according to MaxPreps. Colquitt is favorited but don’t count out Camden County.

Now to the game that everyone’s looking forward to: Tift County vs Lowndes. Hurricane Michael has moved this game a week later than it was supposed to be played. Lowndes has had 3 weeks of rest while Tift has had 2 weeks of rest. Lowndes comes in with a 6-1 record and the highest scoring-offense in the state for the third year in a row; averaging 50.1 points a game. Tift County looks to slow them down and get a 1-0 record in the region before traveling to Colquitt County next week.

More Games In Georgia:

1. Charlton Co. at Telfair Co.

2. Irwin Co. at Wilcox Co.

3. Early Co. at Fitzgerald

4. Thomasville at Berrien

5. Americus-Sumter at Cairo

6. Thomas Co. Central at Harris Co.

7. Houston Co. at Coffee

8. Valdosta at Lee Co.

9. Camden Co. at Colquitt Co.

10. Tift Co. at Lowndes