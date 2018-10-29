//Vikings to Oppose Moultrie Nov 2

Share with friends













LOWNDES – On Friday November 2, 2018 the Vikings travel to Moultrie to play the Colquitt High Packers in the regular season final game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at the Mack Tharpe Stadium. The stadium is located at 1000 Stadium Drive SW in Moultrie, GA. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm.

Advance tickets are $8 each and all tickets at the gate will be $10. Everyone except “babies in arms” must have a ticket. Tickets will go on sale at the Viking Touchdown Club meeting and Coach’s Show on Monday night at the The Mill Pizza Buffett in Remerton. The Touchdown Club meeting begins at 6:00 pm with the Viking Coach’s Show following.

The Viking Ticket Office will be open Tuesday – Thursday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The ticket office is closed on Monday.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.