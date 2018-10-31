//Tom Crean Era Ready to Tip Off at Georgia

Share with friends













ATHENS – The inauguration of the Tom Crean era makes it’s way to the Bulldog’s home court tomorrow night against West Georgia. Admission is free, and tipoff is set for 7:00 PM ET in Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs, as well as Crean, are ready to start their home season.

“I have a lot of respect for [Dave Moore’s] background and he called me early in my time here to ask about a game I thought it was a good opportunity for us,” said Crean. “They have a relatively new team it looks like and they’re trying to find their way and the way that they want to play. When they’re moving the ball, they’re hard to deal with. They have some things that they do that we want to make sure that we get ready for, that’s the most important thing right now.”

This will be the second preseason open exhibition for Georgia. Two weeks ago they took on UAB, in Birmingham, defeating the Blazers, 56-54, in a charity exhibition.

Sophomore forward returner Rayshaun Hammonds led the team in points with 13 followed by junior Tyree Crump, sophomore Nicolas Claxton and freshman Jojo Toppin with eight points each.

New and returning talent will be an asset to the Bulldogs at their unofficial home opener as well as for the rest of the season.

West Georgia went 14-14 last season with then junior Marquill Smith leading for points (23.1 ppg) and field goal attempts (16.3 ppg). The Wolves have six returning letterwinners and eight newcomers (two transfers and six freshmen) marking their roster this season.

“Smith is a is a phenomenal scorer,” said Crean. “He scored 23 points a game last year. In their first game he took 21 shots. He’s very, very active with the ball.”

Georgia’s first regular-season game is set for Friday, Nov. 9, against Savannah State at 8:30 p.m. That evening will feature a Georgia Basketball doubleheader, with the Lady Bulldogs hosting St. Bonaventure and tipping off at 6:00 p.m.